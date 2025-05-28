Pokémon Legends: Z-A set to launch on October 16th
We’ve got a launch date for Pokémon Legends: Z-A — it’s set for October 16, 2025, on both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Preorders open on June 5 — yep, the same day the Switch 2 launches.
If you buy the physical or digital version of the game for the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition at a later date. The Switch 2 version runs at a higher framerate and resolution. Here are the two box arts for the games:
So, when will we learn more about the game? Luckily, a Pokémon Presents has been announced for Tuesday, July 22 — we’ll let you know once the time is confirmed.
Pokemon’s locked in, so what about Metroid then?
