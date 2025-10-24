Pokemon Legends Z-A sells 5.8 million copies in first week on sale

The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Legends: Z-A has sold 5.8 million copies in its first week on sale. The announcement also notes that nearly half of those sales were for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. The figures include digital sales.

For comparison, Pokémon Legends: Arceus sold 6.5 million copies in its first seven days, while Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet reached 10 million in just the first three days.

In our review of the game we said “Two games in, it’s clear now that the Legends subtitle is for experimental ideas and gameplay concepts. Pokémon Legends: Z-A experiments a lot, taking big swings with its action combat system and smaller, more focused world, but it’s a very successful experiment and hopefully a sign of great things to come for the Pokémon franchise. Minor quibbles aside, Legends: Z-A very quickly became my favourite Pokémon game in the modern era, and probably the best Pokémon game in years”.