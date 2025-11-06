Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC dropping on December 10th

The release date for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension DLC has been revealed, and it’s not too far off, with a December 10th, 2025 release date.

The story DLC has you team up with Team MZ as you investigate mysterious distortions forming all over Lumiose City. There are plenty of new Mega Evolutions too, with Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu, as well as Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur being revealed today.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension introduces Hyperspace Lumiose, a mysterious alternate version of Lumiose City shaped by spatial distortions. Guided by donut chef Ansha and Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, Trainers will explore the new dimension where powerful Pokémon await, including the debut of Mega Chimecho and Mega Baxcalibur. Trainers can now claim a Diancite Stone through the Mystery Gift feature in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This unlocks a new side mission, “Shine Bright like a Gemstone,” where Trainers can encounter and catch Mythical Pokémon Diancie. Completing the mission allows Trainers to Mega Evolve Diancie into Mega Diancie and experience its radiant power in battle.

The Mega Dimension DLC is available to preorder now for $45.00 AUD.

Pokémon Legends Z-A is out now, in our review we said: “Pokémon Legends: Z-A experiments a lot, taking big swings with its action combat system and smaller, more focused world, but it’s a very successful experiment and hopefully a sign of great things to come for the Pokémon franchise. Minor quibbles aside, Legends: Z-A very quickly became my favourite Pokémon game in the modern era, and probably the best Pokémon game in years”