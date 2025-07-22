Pokémon Legends Z-A gets fresh trailer, Switch 2 hardware bundle

Advertisement

Last night’s Pokémon Presents was packed with Pokémon goodness, but the real highlight came at the end with new information on Pokémon Legends: Z-A. And the surprises didn’t stop there — following the presentation, a new Switch 2 bundle was confirmed.

New characters and locations were revealed during the latest trailer for Z-A, along with a new Mega Evolution for Dragonite. We also learned more about the story, Team MZ—a crew dedicated to keeping Luminose City a peach place—as well as avatar customisation.

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Pokémon Legends: Z-A will include a digital code for the game in the box and launches alongside the game on October 16. There’s no word on pricing yet locally, but in other regions it has been priced the same as the Mario Kart World bundle. We’ll let you know as soon as possible.

It’ll be available to preorder today (23/7) from select retailers and the My Nintendo Store.