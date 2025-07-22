Pokémon Legends Z-A gets fresh trailer, Switch 2 hardware bundle
Last night’s Pokémon Presents was packed with Pokémon goodness, but the real highlight came at the end with new information on Pokémon Legends: Z-A. And the surprises didn’t stop there — following the presentation, a new Switch 2 bundle was confirmed.
New characters and locations were revealed during the latest trailer for Z-A, along with a new Mega Evolution for Dragonite. We also learned more about the story, Team MZ—a crew dedicated to keeping Luminose City a peach place—as well as avatar customisation.
The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Pokémon Legends: Z-A will include a digital code for the game in the box and launches alongside the game on October 16. There’s no word on pricing yet locally, but in other regions it has been priced the same as the Mario Kart World bundle. We’ll let you know as soon as possible.
It’ll be available to preorder today (23/7) from select retailers and the My Nintendo Store.
Explore Lumiose City
During the day, Trainers can explore the vibrant city and find Pokémon in wild zones, where they may encounter strong wild Pokémon known as alpha Pokémon. These Pokémon are larger than their regular counterparts, have glowing red eyes, and are particularly powerful and difficult to catch.
At night, players can also compete in the Z-A Royale and aim to climb the ranks, with battles against even more powerful Trainers awaiting as the player advances. One of those Trainers the player will face in a promotion match is Corbeau, the boss of an organisation operating in Lumiose City called the Rust Syndicate.
All kinds of encounters await the player in Lumiose City. Emma is a detective who asks the player to track down missing Pokémon, locate missing items, and occasionally take part in Pokémon battles. Trainers can also assist Mable, the acting director of the Pokémon Research Lab, who analyses Pokémon habits and the reasons behind their growing populations. In return, players can receive TMs and other rewards for their help.
Team MZ
Upon arriving in Lumiose City, players will be invited by either Urbain or Taunie to join Team MZ, a crew dedicated to keeping Lumiose City a peaceful place. In addition to Urbain or Taunie, Team MZ includes Naveen, an up-and-coming fashion designer partnered with Scraggy, and Lida, an aspiring professional dancer who battles alongside her partner Staryu.
Rogue Mega Evolution
A strange phenomenon is happening in Lumiose City—some wild Pokémon are Mega Evolving on their own and going on rampages. Quasartico Inc., the corporation driving Lumiose City’s redevelopment, will task the player and the rest of Team MZ to investigate these strange occurrences. Together, they will battle and calm a variety of Rogue Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Trainers who succeed will obtain Mega Stones as rewards.
Newly Discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon
Mega Dragonite is a newly discovered Mega-Evolved Pokémon with distinctive Dragonair-like features, including wings on its head and a pearl on its tail. Mega Dragonite can also fly faster and farther than ever before.Advertisement