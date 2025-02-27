Pokémon Legends Z-A arriving late 2025, with brand new battle system
During last night’s Pokémon Presents, we got our first proper look at the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A—and a release window, sort of. The game is set to launch in late 2025.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes place in Lumiose City (which we already knew), but the city is undergoing an urban redevelopment to create a space where both Pokémon and people can live together. Upon arriving, you’ll choose your starter Pokémon: Tepig, Chikorita, or Totodile. The latter two are Johto Pokémon, which is a bit unexpected.
Throughout the city, Pokémon roam Wild Zones, and—as in Legends: Arceus—you can freely throw a Poké Ball at them. Of course, you can still battle to weaken Pokémon before catching them, but the game introduces an all-new battle system.
In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, both trainers and Pokémon move in real-time battles. Pokémon attack based on trainer commands, and moves now have a cooldown. Additionally, Pokémon physically hit each other, adding a new layer of immersion. And yes, Mega Evolution is making a comeback!
We’re sure to learn more about Pokémon Legends: Z-A as the year unfolds.
Explore Wild Zones and Make Pokémon Your Allies
Players can catch wild Pokémon living in wild zones or out and about in Lumiose City by aiming a Poké Ball at them and letting it fly. Some Pokémon will flee immediately if they spot the player, meaning players should hide out of sight or approach from behind to make themselves harder to notice. Players can also battle Pokémon to lower their HP, making them easier to catch.
A Pokémon Series First: Trainers and Pokémon Taking Real-Time Actions During Battle
In previous Pokémon video game series titles, Pokémon’s actions were turn-based. In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Trainers and their Pokémon will move around in real time during battles, and Pokémon will unleash their moves when their Trainers command them to. New gameplay mechanics include precise timing for swapping out Pokémon or using moves, the different lengths of time moves will take to launch, and the total area the moves will impact.
People and Pokémon You Can Encounter in Lumiose City
While visiting Lumiose City, players will stay in an old hotel named Hotel Z and encounter the hotel’s owner, AZ—plus his partner Pokémon, Eternal Flower Floette, an unusual Floette that holds a black flower. This hotel will serve as players’ base of operations as they experience all sorts of adventures in Lumiose City alongside new and exciting characters, such as Urbain or Taunie—a new friend players will make throughout their adventures. The appearance players choose at the beginning of the game will determine which of the two they’ll meet.
Mega Evolution
Mega Evolution

In Lumiose City, Trainers will sometimes be able to see Pokémon undergo Mega Evolution—a kind of Evolution that transcends standard Evolution. Effectively using Mega Evolution will likely be key to victory in Pokémon battles.