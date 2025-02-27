Pokémon Legends Z-A arriving late 2025, with brand new battle system

Advertisement

During last night’s Pokémon Presents, we got our first proper look at the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A—and a release window, sort of. The game is set to launch in late 2025.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes place in Lumiose City (which we already knew), but the city is undergoing an urban redevelopment to create a space where both Pokémon and people can live together. Upon arriving, you’ll choose your starter Pokémon: Tepig, Chikorita, or Totodile. The latter two are Johto Pokémon, which is a bit unexpected.

Throughout the city, Pokémon roam Wild Zones, and—as in Legends: Arceus—you can freely throw a Poké Ball at them. Of course, you can still battle to weaken Pokémon before catching them, but the game introduces an all-new battle system.

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, both trainers and Pokémon move in real-time battles. Pokémon attack based on trainer commands, and moves now have a cooldown. Additionally, Pokémon physically hit each other, adding a new layer of immersion. And yes, Mega Evolution is making a comeback!

We’re sure to learn more about Pokémon Legends: Z-A as the year unfolds.