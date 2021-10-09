Pokémon Legends Arceus not open world, structured more like Monster Hunter

While we’ve found more details about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus have been a little more scarce. It makes sense. It’s further away, after all.

But now, in response to some reports that Pokemon Legends: Arceus might be “open world” and then some dissection of the map to indicate it might not be. The Pokemon Company has sent Kotaku a statement about just how the game will be structured.

It’s going to be more Monster Hunter than, say, Breath of the Wild. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Jubilife Village will serve as the base for surveying missions. After receiving an assignment or a request and preparing for their next excursion, players will set out from the village to study one of the various open areas of the Hisui region. After they finish the survey work, players will need to return once more to prepare for their next task. We look forward to sharing more information about exploring the Hisui region soon.

So there you have it, not completely open world but still a world with big expanses to explore – sounds alright by us.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out on January 22nd 2022.