Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a brand new open world Pokémon adventure, out early 2022
A whole new and different type of Pokémon game was announced early this morning during the Pokémon Presents presentation.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a brand new type of Pokémon game. It’s an open-world action RPG that they say will “deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far while honouring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.”
In Pokemon Legends, you’ll explore the Sinnoh region, but not the same one from Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum. It’s set in the past during a more ancient time. There’s even an early looking Pokeball.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is being developed by Game Freak and is set to release in early 2022.
Trailer
The starters
Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature three starter Pokémon from three different generations of games for the first time.
The trainers
Press release
The fun of exploring while catching Pokémon and filling in a Pokédex has always been a core part of the Pokémon video game series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was developed with the desire to deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far, while honoring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.
As Trainers explore the natural expanses in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, they’ll encounter Pokémon that call these grand vistas home. To catch wild Pokémon, players can study the Pokémon’s behaviors, sneak up to them, then throw Poké Balls. Players can also battle wild Pokémon with their ally Pokémon. By throwing the Poké Ball holding their ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon, players will seamlessly enter battle. This new gameplay angle is intended to provide Trainers with an immersive experience.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus brings Trainers to the vast Sinnoh region as it existed in the past, long before the setting for Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl was established. Rich in nature and with Mount Coronet towering at its heart, this is a Sinnoh unlike anything Trainers have experienced before as they embark to create the region’s first Pokédex.
As they start off on their adventure, Trainers will be able to choose either Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as their first partner Pokémon. These three Pokémon arrived with a Pokémon Professor, who encountered them on research excursions to various regions.
Leave a Response