Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a brand new open world Pokémon adventure, out early 2022

A whole new and different type of Pokémon game was announced early this morning during the Pokémon Presents presentation.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a brand new type of Pokémon game. It’s an open-world action RPG that they say will “deliver an experience infused with new action and RPG elements that go beyond the framework established thus far while honouring the core gameplay of past Pokémon titles.”

In Pokemon Legends, you’ll explore the Sinnoh region, but not the same one from Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum. It’s set in the past during a more ancient time. There’s even an early looking Pokeball.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is being developed by Game Freak and is set to release in early 2022.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will feature three starter Pokémon from three different generations of games for the first time.

