Pokémon Legends Arceus Hori Split Pad Pro, backpack, and case coming to Australia

Revealed last week, some Pokémon Legends Arceus gear by HORI was announced – and it looks like it’s coming here. There’s three items, a Hori Split Pad Pro and two “Adventure Packs”.

The Split Pad Pro features a Pokémon Legends Arceus on the front, even the ABXY buttons are in the script font used in the logo of the game. The adventure pack can be worn over the shoulder or around the waist. The case is similar to other cases we’ve seen before but even the inside has some design.

















The items are only available to preorder at EB Games so far, but if we spot other stores they’ll be added to our bargain guide. The Split Pad Pro will set you back $109.95, the Adventure Pack $49.95 and the case $39.95.