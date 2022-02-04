569
Pokemon Legends: Arceus has sold 6.5 million copies worldwide already

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 4, 2022

It wasn’t included in yesterday’s financial reporting period, but it’s big enough to announce on its own now. Pokémon Legends: Arceus has already sold 6.5 million copies worldwide in just 8 days.

To compare Pokemon Sword and Shield sold 6 million copies in its first week. Also Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were just released and they’ve already sold more than 14 million copies.

The news comes from Nintendo, who tweeted this congratulatory tweet.

