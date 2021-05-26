Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl both given release dates
The Pokémon Company has announced a final release date for both the upcoming Pokémon games.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl will be released worldwide on November 19th, and the all new Pokémon Legends Arceus will join us on January 28th 2022.
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are of course the remakes of Pokémon Diamond & Pearl. The game will have a double pack available, this is confirmed for Australia as well.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a brand new type of Pokémon game. It’s an open-world action RPG set in Sinnoh but in the past. In Pokemon Legends, you’ll explore the Sinnoh region, but not the same one from Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum. It’s set in the past during a more ancient time.
No new gameplay or further information was given aside from the new release dates and box art.
