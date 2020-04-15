Pokemon is teaming up with world bag brand LeSportsac

Another day, another Pokemon collaboration with some big name brand, but this time, it is different, because unlike the others that are Japan only, or USA, this brand is global.

LeSportsac might not be a big name for most of those reading this, but they are big in the name of designer, but useful bags. Offering up a range of products from backpacks, to tote bags, clutches to overnights, there is little that they don’t make.

The Pokemon range though, which is expected to launch on April 22 in Japan and globally the same day, is set to deliver three distinct styles. The Pokémon Pixel (shown above), Pikachu Fun and Pikachu Check, all offer up different prints, but the same basic bag types.

The bags, which you can see in detail here, will start from around $50 AUD and go up to $300, but local pricing is something we will need to wait for. There are some companies here that actively stock the brand, so keep an eye out for the range here, even if it is limited. The US site, does not ship directly to here, but there are ways around it.

So what do you think, is this a collection you can see yourself getting something from?