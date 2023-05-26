372
0

Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now coming May 30th

by Daniel VuckovicMay 26, 2023
Advertisement

A couple of weeks ago The Pokémon Company announced that Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would be released on May 26th.

Then a couple of days later they retracted that and said ‘whoopsie daisy no we’re not’, an exact quote that, and said a new date would be announced in the future.

It is now the future and now Pokémon Home will get support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next week, on May 30th. Both Pokémon Home and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be under maintenance next week. Scarlet and Violet will also be updated to Version 3.0.

Unless of course they put out a statement tomorrow saying no we didn’t say that.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
25%
Great
25%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Pokémon Home, Pokémon Scarlet Violet
,
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment