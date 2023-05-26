Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now coming May 30th
A couple of weeks ago The Pokémon Company announced that Pokémon Home support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would be released on May 26th.
Then a couple of days later they retracted that and said ‘whoopsie daisy no we’re not’, an exact quote that, and said a new date would be announced in the future.
Maintenance to update Pokémon HOME to version 3.0.0 is scheduled to begin on Monday, 5/29 at 5pm PT. Pokémon HOME will not be available during this maintenance.— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 26, 2023
It is now the future and now Pokémon Home will get support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next week, on May 30th. Both Pokémon Home and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be under maintenance next week. Scarlet and Violet will also be updated to Version 3.0.
Unless of course they put out a statement tomorrow saying no we didn’t say that.