Pokémon HOME available now on Switch and mobile

Update: Pokemon HOME is now available on Android and iOS, links in the article.

Two weeks ago, The Pokémon Company announced that Pokémon HOME — the unifying online transfer and storage system for Pokémon Sword and Shield — would be launching sometime in February. Today is that day.

Pokémon HOME has now launched worldwide on the Nintendo Switch, with mobile apps expected to go live shortly. There’s a few differences between the two versions; the Switch app is purely for moving Pokémon around, and it doesn’t have any other fancy features, while the mobile version features a whole bunch of cool stuff, like the Global Trade Station, Room Trade (which is like a 20-person Surprise Trade), trading with friends, redeeming Mystery Gift codes, and so much more. Check out our overview article for more info.

Some features included in HOME are free, but if you plan on forking out for premium, it’ll set you back $25 Australian dollarydoos a year, or less for smaller time periods — you can see them all in the overview linked above. You’ll need a premium subscription if you want to transfer your Pokémon from the 3DS’s Bank, but Bank thankfully will be free for the next month.

As soon as links go live, you’ll be able to click the the links below to download Pokémon HOME on all the right platforms: