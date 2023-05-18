371
Pokémon Home adding support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on May 24th

by Daniel VuckovicMay 18, 2023
Everyone has been waiting for it, and it’s happening next week. Pokemon Home will soon be updated to allow Pokemon to and from Scarlet and Violet.

From May 24th when you link Scarlet or Violet to Pokemon Home you’ll also get a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts (in Pokemon Home itself).

When you bring Pokemon from other games into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon will have a Tera Type determined by their original type(s) as this is a new mechanic the other games don’t have.

So that’s it, the wait is over – almost.

