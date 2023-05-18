Pokémon Home adding support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on May 24th
Everyone has been waiting for it, and it’s happening next week. Pokemon Home will soon be updated to allow Pokemon to and from Scarlet and Violet.
From May 24th when you link Scarlet or Violet to Pokemon Home you’ll also get a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts (in Pokemon Home itself).
When you bring Pokemon from other games into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Pokemon will have a Tera Type determined by their original type(s) as this is a new mechanic the other games don’t have.
So that’s it, the wait is over – almost.
Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 18, 2023
You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/sL5v6mSqgT