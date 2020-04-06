Pokémon Go’s next event is very Egg-citing

If you couldn’t get enough of eggs in your video games this month, then prepare for more. Pokémon Go has a ‘Spring’ event coming up, and it’s spring-themed, but also egg-themed. Hooray.

The following eggcellent things are happening in the game, again all of these are designed to be played without actually needing to go outside too much.

Date and Time

From Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features

Pokémon Eggs can hatch Pichu and Togepi with Flower Crowns.

Buneary and Pikachu with flower hats in the wild. (Shiny possible).

Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic (Exeggcute can also now be shiny)

Field Research Tasks are planned with Alolan Exeggutor, Azumarill, and Audino encounters.

Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling, and Riolu hatching more from 2 km eggs.

All eggs during the event will 2km eggs. (half distance is still activated)

A Togepi-themed bag and hoodie to purchase in the in-game shop.

Bonuses

2x Hatch Candy

Lucky Eggs last for one hour

Source