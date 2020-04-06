0

Pokémon Go’s next event is very Egg-citing

by Daniel VuckovicApril 6, 2020

If you couldn’t get enough of eggs in your video games this month, then prepare for more. Pokémon Go has a ‘Spring’ event coming up, and it’s spring-themed, but also egg-themed. Hooray.

The following eggcellent things are happening in the game, again all of these are designed to be played without actually needing to go outside too much.

Date and Time

From Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. to Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features

  • Pokémon Eggs can hatch Pichu and Togepi with Flower Crowns.
  • Buneary and Pikachu with flower hats in the wild. (Shiny possible).
  • Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic (Exeggcute can also now be shiny)
  • Field Research Tasks are planned with Alolan Exeggutor, Azumarill, and Audino encounters.
  • Happiny, Munchlax, Tyrogue, Chingling, and Riolu hatching more from 2 km eggs.
  • All eggs during the event will 2km eggs. (half distance is still activated)
  • A Togepi-themed bag and hoodie to purchase in the in-game shop.

Bonuses

  • 2x Hatch Candy
  • Lucky Eggs last for one hour

Source

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Mobile
Tags
Pokemon Go
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response