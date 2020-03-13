Pokémon GO’s Abra Community Day has been postponed

Pokémon GO’s Abra Community Day has been indefinitely postponed, according to a new post on the game’s official website.

Previously announced to be running this weekend, on the 15th of March, the Abra Community Day has been temporarily cancelled, with no future date set for its return. The community event had previously been put on hold in Japan, Korea, and Italy, due to public health concerns around the COVID-19 coronavirus. A paid Special Research event called Investigating Illusions was also scheduled to go live during the Community Day, but it is not currently known if this will go ahead — it’s safe to assume it’s also on hold for the time being.

In addition to the postponement of the Community Day, Niantic has announced a series of changes to the game, seemingly with the aim of allowing players to play without frequent access to public spaces. This includes a one-time purchase of 30 incenses for just 1 coin, an increase in incense effectiveness to one hour, and halved hatch distance on eggs.

You can view the full statement below.