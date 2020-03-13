Pokémon GO’s Abra Community Day has been postponed
Pokémon GO’s Abra Community Day has been indefinitely postponed, according to a new post on the game’s official website.
Previously announced to be running this weekend, on the 15th of March, the Abra Community Day has been temporarily cancelled, with no future date set for its return. The community event had previously been put on hold in Japan, Korea, and Italy, due to public health concerns around the COVID-19 coronavirus. A paid Special Research event called Investigating Illusions was also scheduled to go live during the Community Day, but it is not currently known if this will go ahead — it’s safe to assume it’s also on hold for the time being.
In addition to the postponement of the Community Day, Niantic has announced a series of changes to the game, seemingly with the aim of allowing players to play without frequent access to public spaces. This includes a one-time purchase of 30 incenses for just 1 coin, an increase in incense effectiveness to one hour, and halved hatch distance on eggs.
You can view the full statement below.
Trainers,
The following events have been canceled, postponed, or changed.
- Abra Community Day: This event has been postponed.
We will also be making the following changes to Pokémon GO which are effective starting now until further notice.
- A one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense for 1 PokéCoin. Incense will also last for one hour.
- 1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time period
- PokéStops will now drop Gifts more frequently
- Pokémon habitats will increase and more Pokémon will be appearing in the wild
Be sure to follow us on social media, opt in to receive push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated.
—The Pokémon GO team
