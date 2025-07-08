Pokémon Go turns nine, with Paradox Pokémon on the way

Advertisement

Nine years ago, Pokémon Go launched — and we almost joke, but it was the closest we’ve ever come to world peace. New Zealand and Australia were among the first regions in the world to get the game, and now, thanks to its lasting success, we’re living in a Pokémon world once again.

To celebrate the game’s ninth anniversary, Niantic has released new artwork showcasing upcoming Pokémon and possibly unreleased features. Most notably, Paradox Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (which just got massive Switch 2 updates) make an appearance. There’s also a mysterious thumbs-up icon, which many hope signals the arrival of remote trading.

Here’s to more Pokémon Go, hopefully it’s not ruined by Scopely, who recently acquired Niantic’s game catalogue – including Pokémon Go.