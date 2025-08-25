Pokémon GO level cap increasing to 80 in October, existing levels rebalanced

Happy news for those who have been struggling to level up in Pokémon GO — the level cap is being raised from 50 to 80. This change will take effect on 15 October and won’t just raise the cap, but also rebalance levelling, making it easier to progress. Depending on your total XP, you might even jump up a level. More details on this will be shared soon, but no players will lose levels.

The entire levelling curve will be adjusted, and tasks required between levels 41 and 50 will be removed, instead shifting to levels 71 through 80. There will also be new rewards for levelling up, including increased storage capacity for Pokémon, items, and gifts.

By Tuesday, 14 October 2025, at 11:59 p.m. local time, all players will receive a special medal commemorating their legacy level from 1 to 50. Those who already reached level 50 will also receive a new jacket and an avatar pose.

Starting 25 August at 6 a.m. AEST, and lasting until the rebalance begins, the following bonuses will be available:

2× Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

+3,000 XP from winning raids

+3,000 XP from winning Max Battles

There’s also a timed research event that will let players earn up to 7 million XP — and possibly snag that exclusive Level 50 jacket before it disappears forever.

More information can be found on the offical Pokemon GO blog.