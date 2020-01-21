Pokémon GO has a Lunar New Year event starting this week
This year’s Lunar New Year event in Pokémon Go will see the return of limited research tasks as well as a bunch of other changes to the game.
There hasn’t been a Limited Research event for some time, but on Sunday, February 2nd, you’ll be able to get a Minccino from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this time more rat themed Pokémon will appear, and Minccino will also appear in 5km eggs and there’s a chance of a Shiny Minchinno as well.
However that’s just one day, the greater Lunar New Year event kicks off from Saturday, January 25th at 8:00 am AEDT and will run through until February 3rd. During this time;
Certain red Pokémon will be featured. Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot, and Foongus will appear more frequently in the wild!
Gyashaa! If you’re lucky, you might spot a Gyarados in the wild. Will you be lucky enough to encounter the coveted red Shiny Gyarados?
Darumaka will hatch from 7 km Eggs. Some red Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs, such as Shuckle and Foongus. Making its Pokémon GO debut will be Darumaka, the Zen Charm Pokémon!
Bonuses
– Gifts will have a chance of rewarding you with Rare Candies, so be sure to send and open lots of Gifts with your friends.
– Be sure to trade more often with your friends—the likelihood of becoming Lucky Friends will be increased.
– When you trade a Pokémon, there will be a n increased chance it will become a Lucky Pokémon.
