Pokémon GO has a Lunar New Year event starting this week

This year’s Lunar New Year event in Pokémon Go will see the return of limited research tasks as well as a bunch of other changes to the game.

There hasn’t been a Limited Research event for some time, but on Sunday, February 2nd, you’ll be able to get a Minccino from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this time more rat themed Pokémon will appear, and Minccino will also appear in 5km eggs and there’s a chance of a Shiny Minchinno as well.

However that’s just one day, the greater Lunar New Year event kicks off from Saturday, January 25th at 8:00 am AEDT and will run through until February 3rd. During this time;