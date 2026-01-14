Pokémon Go event kicks off at the Australian Open

The Australian Open is upon us once again, and this year there’s a Pokémon Go event to go along with it. You’ll need to be in person at Melbourne Park to participate, so if you’re not in Victoria, here’s a video to watch instead.

From now until February 1st, 2026, different Pokémon will be spawning at the park, including Pikachu wearing a red party hat. Unown A and O will also appear from Lures, which will last for three hours. There’s also reduced Stardust required for trades, along with one additional special trade per day.

For all the details, check out the Pokémon Go blog.