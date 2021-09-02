Pokémon getting an 8-part animated web series called Evolutions

Pokémon is no stranger to animation, and this year we’ll be getting an extra little treat.

The Pokémon Company has announced that starting next week and running til the end of the year, they’ll be releasing an eight-part web-series called Pokémon Evolutions. Each episode will feature a story from a particular region, starting with Galar next Thursday with following episodes releasing fortnightly in descending order through each region. The trailer shows that the stories will follow some events from the games, much like Pokémon Generations did back in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of the series.

Pokémon Evolutions will be available on YouTube and in the Pokémon TV app on Android, iOS, and Switch, starting on the 9th of September.

Produced to help celebrate 25 Years of Pokémon, this eight-episode series will begin in the Galar region and culminate in the Kanto region—the first region that appeared in the Pokémon series. Each episode features familiar characters and Pokémon alongside a connecting thread of a Pikachu that leads the viewers on their voyage through the regions. Mark your calendar with the following dates on which each episode will debut:

September 9, 2021: “The Champion” featuring the Galar region

September 23, 2021: “The Eclipse” featuring the Alola region

October 7, 2021: “The Vision” featuring the Kalos region

October 21, 2021: “The Plan” featuring the Unova region

December 2, 2021: “The Rival” featuring the Sinnoh region

December 9, 2021: “The Wish” featuring the Hoenn region

December 16, 2021: “The Show” featuring the Johto region

December 23, 2021: “The Quest” featuring the Kanto region

