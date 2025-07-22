Pokemon Friends is a new Pokémon puzzler for Switch and mobile

Advertisement

Revealed during last night’s Pokémon Presents (and released a little early on the App Store) is a brand-new Pokémon puzzle game for both mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch.

Featuring over 1,200 puzzles—ranging from quick brainteasers to longer challenges—the game is plush-themed, with knitted Pokémon created from yarn you earn by solving puzzles. It’s up to you to help the people of Think Town weave wonder back into their lives. As you complete puzzles and unlock new Pokémon, you can place them in your own room and decorate it with plushies.

There are rewards for playing every day, and while there aren’t traditional microtransactions, extra puzzle packs are available for purchase if you’re after more of a challenge. On the Switch the game costs $15.99 AUD, but is free to start on mobile.

The game is available now on the Switch eShop, iOS App Store and Google Play Store.