Pokemon Friends is a new Pokémon puzzler for Switch and mobile

Advertisement

Revealed during last night’s Pok√©mon Presents (and released a little early on the App Store) is a brand-new Pok√©mon puzzle game for both mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch.

Featuring over 1,200 puzzles‚ÄĒranging from quick brainteasers to longer challenges‚ÄĒthe game is plush-themed, with knitted Pok√©mon created from yarn you earn by solving puzzles. It’s up to you to help the people of Think Town weave wonder back into their lives. As you complete puzzles and unlock new Pok√©mon, you can place them in your own room and decorate it with plushies.

There are rewards for playing every day, and while there aren‚Äôt traditional microtransactions, extra puzzle packs are available for purchase if you’re after more of a challenge. On the Switch the game costs $15.99 AUD, but is free to start on mobile.

The game is available now on the Switch eShop, iOS App Store and Google Play Store.