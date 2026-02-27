Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green to get Home support in future update - Vooks

Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green hit the Nintendo Switch eShop today, and during the Pokémon Presents we got an update on a future patch for those releases: Pokémon Home support is coming.

At launch, the games do not support Pokémon Home, but compatibility will be added in a future update. This means you’ll be able to transfer your Pokémon from Fire Red and Leaf Green all the way through to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, or even Pokémon Champions, which also received a release date during the presentation.

