Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green appear in coming soon section of Switch eShop

Someone might have hit a button early, because Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green are sitting in the upcoming section of the Nintendo Switch eShop right now – and they weren’t announced.

These $30.00 AUD versions of the games are available to pre-order. The US version of the eShop also mentions Pokémon Home support, and there is no Save Data Cloud Backup for these titles either.

The games are only 40MB each, which suggests they’re not remasters, but rather the original Game Boy Advance titles.

The release date for Pokémon Fire Red and Leaf Green is set at February 28th, 2026, you know, Pokémon Day. They’ll be available following the Pokémon Presents presentation.