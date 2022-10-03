1213
Pokémon Crocs are now available in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 3, 2022

Love ’em or hate ’em, lot’s of people wear Crocs – and now if you’re going to wear them you can do so with some Pokémon flair.

No really, they’re selling pieces of flair to attach to them as well. There’s various designs, including the classic clog and sandals as well. There’s ranges for kids, toddlers and adults well.

They’re available now from the Crocs website.

