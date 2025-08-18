Pokémon Champions will be free-to-start, used as offical VGC software

The upcoming Pokémon Champions game will be the official title used for the Pokémon Video Game Championships at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships. At the moment, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are being used, but the switch to Champions will happen sometime before next year’s event in San Francisco. There’s also another seperate event running alongside the Pokémon Worlds Championships next year called Pokémon XP, details are limited at this stage.

Pokémon Champions is a battle-focused game coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in 2026. You’ll be able to bring in Pokémon from Pokémon Home or recruit them directly in-game. It will also feature a training component that allows for official EV training. Pokémon Champions will be free to start. There will also be a Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle, along with optional in-game items, available for purchase. Pricing for these has not yet been revealed.

A new item called the Omni Ring will let Pokémon Mega Evolve. According to the official website, the Omni Ring is currently being researched to draw out a number of other Pokémon capabilities—there are even icons for Z-Moves and Dynamax on the device.

The newly discovered Mega Dragonite, which will appear in Pokémon Legends Z-A will also be in Pokémon Champions as well.

Pokémon Champions is due out some time in 2026.