Pokémon Champions to launch April 8th, Switch 2 patch on the same day - Vooks

Pokémon Champions finally has a finalised release date, it’ll drop on the Nintendo eShop on April 8th. The game itself is on Nintendo Switch, but on the same day a patch will also drop bringing “even clearer graphics” on Nintendo Switch 2.

In Pokémon Champions you’ll be able to bring in Pokémon from Pokémon Home or recruit them directly in-game. It will also feature a training component that allows for official EV training. Pokémon Champions will be free to start, which is code for there’s things you can pay for in the game if you want.

Alongside the free-to-start version of the game there will also be a Starter Pack version which includes:

Increased Box space (+50 Pokémon)

Play the Battle! (Trainer Battle) song from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Teammate Tickets: 30 Tickets

Training Tickets: 50 Tickets

Pricing for the starter pack was not live at the time of writing, we’ll let you know when it’s updated.