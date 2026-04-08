Pokémon Champions now available to download - Vooks

After a little bit of a wait, Pokémon Champions is now available to download and is free to start. The battle-focused game also has a Starter Pack available for $10.50 AUD, which allows you to have more Pokémon box space and train Pokémon faster.

Pokémon Champions also has a Premium Battle Pass. Purchasing the pass lets you unlock more rewards each season, including exclusive clothing and other items like Mega Stones.

The pricing for the Premium Battle Pass is $15.99 AUD, and the Membership, which grants more box space and battle teams, starts at $7.99 AUD per month, or $79.99 AUD per year.

You’ll be able to bring in Pokémon from Pokémon Home or recruit them directly in-game. It will also feature a training component that allows for official EV training.

Pokémon Champions is out now on both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 (there’s just one version to download however), it’ll also be coming to mobile at a later stage.