Pokémon Champions set to launch on Switch in April, mobile later - Vooks

The 30th Anniversary Pokémon Presents locked in a few more release dates, one of which was the Switch release of the upcoming battle-focused Pokémon Champions.

The game will launch on Switch this March, which, if you haven’t looked at the calendar, isn’t too far away. Nothing more concrete just yet, but it shouldn’t be too long to wait. For those wanting to battle on the go, the mobile release is planned for sometime later this year.

You’ll be able to bring in Pokémon from Pokémon Home or recruit them directly in-game. It will also feature a training component that allows for official EV training. Pokémon Champions will be free to start. There will also be a Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack bundle, along with optional in-game items, available for purchase.