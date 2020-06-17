Pokémon Café Mix is a new puzzle game for mobile and Switch

Tonight’s Pokémon Presents was huge, finally announcing a new Pokémon Snap game after 20 years — but that’s not the only new game announced.

Pokémon Café Mix is an adorable new puzzle game featuring all of your favourite Pokémon — with cute little hats! You’re put in charge of a little cafe, and have to play some puzzles to serve your customers food and drinks. Once you’ve built up a friendship with customers, you’ll be able to invite them to join your staff, opening up new recipes and levels. It all seems very cute.

Pokémon Café Mix will be free-to-play when it launches on the 24th of June — next Wednesday for those not keeping track — and it’ll be available on Switch, iOS, and Android. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below.