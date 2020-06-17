Pokémon Café Mix is a new puzzle game for mobile and Switch
Tonight’s Pokémon Presents was huge, finally announcing a new Pokémon Snap game after 20 years — but that’s not the only new game announced.
Pokémon Café Mix is an adorable new puzzle game featuring all of your favourite Pokémon — with cute little hats! You’re put in charge of a little cafe, and have to play some puzzles to serve your customers food and drinks. Once you’ve built up a friendship with customers, you’ll be able to invite them to join your staff, opening up new recipes and levels. It all seems very cute.
Pokémon Café Mix will be free-to-play when it launches on the 24th of June — next Wednesday for those not keeping track — and it’ll be available on Switch, iOS, and Android. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below.
What do you get when you combine puzzle games with the Pokémon Café?— Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 17, 2020
Get ready for #PokemonCafeMix, a free-to-start game coming to Nintendo Switch on June 24!https://t.co/cZzBZmxiRf pic.twitter.com/vVruJpdUJB
Leave a Response