Pokémon Cafe Mix gets remixed with new name out later this year
Released just year, Pokemon Cafe Mix is getting a remix and a new name. It will be renamed Pokémon Cafe Remix and have new puzzles, new mechanics and even more Pokemon in the game.
The update will be coming later this year in our Spring.
Pokémon Café Mix, the touch-based puzzle game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, is getting a revamp this fall, along with a new name—Pokémon Café ReMix. Updates will include new puzzle elements, more Pokémon, new dress-up options, and more ways of growing and developing staff Pokémon.
Pokémon are now able to eat the delicious meals prepared for them, making them more friendly and more willing to become staff Pokémon. New puzzle skills that will make it easier to clear puzzles will also be introduced in Pokémon Café ReMix, as well as the ability to combine megaphones to make them more powerful. Golden acorns collected in Pokémon Café Mix will transfer to Pokémon Café ReMix.