Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl gets a new trailer with Poffins, Pokétches, and pals

Apparently it’s Pokémon news night, with brand new trailers for both Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Pokémon Company has shown off a brand new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, showing off a host of new and returning features. Chief among them is the return of HMs… don’t worry! They won’t take up a move slot on your team, they’ll instead allow you to enlist the help of wild Pokémon to help you on your quest by flying, climbing, and surfing. The option to access these HMs will live in the new and improved Pokétch, a watch that lives in the top-right of the screen and shows a variety of different applets to help your journey along.

Another returning feature is Poffin-making, where you’ll get to put some berries in a pot to stir them up and make cute little muffins to give to your Pokémon pals, improving their performance in contests. You’ll even be able to soup up your Poffins by gathering your Pokémon party to make Poffins together — it’s very cute.

As previously revealed, you’ll also get to walk alongside your Pokémon, which we now know will be available after you reach Amity Square in Hearthome City, where you’ll now get to hang out with all six of your Pokémon at once. We’ve also learned of the games’ first Mystery Gift distribution, which will net you a Manaphy egg — previously only available through connecting with Pokémon Ranger in the original games. You’ll be able to claim the gift over the internet by playing at any time between the games’ launch and February 21 2022, and you won’t need Nintendo Switch Online to get it.

You can check out the full trailer for even more details below.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will release digitally on the eShop and at retail on the 22nd of November.



