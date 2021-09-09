Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl get a special pre-order bonus at EB Games

EB Games have announced that when folks order up either Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl or the double pack of games, they will get one of the key Pokémon, Dialga or Palkia, in the form of a little figurine.

The only catch is that the figure will be chosen at random, with the stores being told not to choose specific ones, that being said, you could always trade with someone else, if you don’t get the one you want.

These figures are the offering from EB Games, but there are other retailers offering up goods if you order from them, the best way to know who is offering what, is to check out the bargain guide for the game, you can find that here.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are out on November 19.