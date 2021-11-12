Pokémon BDSP themed smartphone rings added to My Nintendo Store rewards

Team Galactic and a Piplup themed smartphone rings have been added to the My Nintendo Store rewards section.

Normally we’ve got to wait until after a game is out to see what themed goods drop in the rewards section, now Nintendo’s done it the week before. Both the the smartphone rings will set you back 500 Platinum Coins each, you’ll need to pay shipping as well.

Not only are these rewards early, but they’re also the first Pokémon ones we’ve got here in Australia. Neat!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out next week, here’s our bargain guide.