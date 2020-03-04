Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Supanova and Anime Festival will net you a set of adorable prints

Earlier this week it was announced that attendees at Supanova in Melbourne and Anime Festival in Sydney this weekend will get the opportunity to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons — the first opportunity to go hands-on with the game in Australia. Nintendo Australia also teased a gift for those who play, and now we know what that is.

While we initially had hoped for the adorable little Isabelle pin that attendees at PAX East received for playing the demo, Nintendo Australia has revealed that here in Australia, playing the demo will instead net you a set of cute Animal Crossing decorator prints. The prints feature KK Slider, Isabelle, Timmy and Tommy, and the big boss tanuki Tom Nook himself, all on adorable patterned backgrounds. They’re quite cute.

Whisk yourself away to an island getaway this weekend – Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be playable at:@SupanovaExpo Melbourne & @MadFest Sydney.



🔓 Reward Unlocked 🔓 Visit our Animal Crossing stand and play the demo to receive a set of adorable decorator prints! pic.twitter.com/1JtBGMsD0z — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) March 4, 2020

As you can see, they’re pretty damn great, and they’d be wonderful to frame and hang on your walls — though Nintendo does stress that frames are not included.

