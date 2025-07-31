Plants vs. Zombies is back, in HD with co-op and more on Switch and Switch 2
The all-time classic Plants vs. Zombies is back — now in HD and coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 23rd.
In addition to upgraded HD widescreen graphics, the game features cooperative play, PvP, and “all-new twists.” It’s been 15 years since we first saw Plants vs. Zombies — welcome back.
Preorders are available now on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 eShop. Both versions are $29.95AUD each.
