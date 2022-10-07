0

Pilotwings 64 takes off on Nintendo Switch Online next week

by Daniel VuckovicOctober 7, 2022

Nintendo has confirmed the next Nintendo 64 game to be released via the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. It is of course, Pilotwings 64. While we can’t confirm anything until we play it, it does appear to be running a heck of a lot smoother.

Speaking of smooth, that narrator’s voice in the trailer… that’s smooth.

Pilotwings 64 arrives October 13th.

