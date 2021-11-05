Pikmin Bloom gets its first Community Day event

The Pokémon Go community day events are some of the best parts of playing the game, and now they’re coming to Pikmin Bloom as well. (Community Days, not Pokémon).

Next week, the event will take place on November 13th, from 9am to 6pm local time. During the event, Pikmin in your planter will grow faster, fruits will give more nectar and more.

Here’s the full list of the happenings;

Pikmin seedlings in your planter pack will grow at about 1.5x the usual speed

Fruits will give 2x the usual amount of nectar

Users who walk 10,000 steps or more on this day will be awarded a special “Community Day Participant” badge

Big Flowers will bloom into pansies

Get planting!