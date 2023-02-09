Pikmin 4 lands on July 21st with new footage

During this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got a release date for Pikmin 4 and it’s out on July 21st.

The new footage showed off new ice Pokémon, and a new dog character called Space Dog to help the team out.

Meet Pikmin – the small, plant-like creatures you can grow, pluck, command and also overpower your enemies with during your grand mission on a strange planet. These curious helpers come in different types – fire is no sweat for Red Pikmin, and the new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmin’s miniature might (and some strategic thinking) as you explore. You get a Space Dog, too: Oatchi can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure. With the miniscule Pikmin and a capable canine in tow, no challenge is too big or small.

Pikmin 4 is out July 21st, you can preorder it now from the eShop.