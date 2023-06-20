Pikmin 4 is running on Unreal Engine

Advertisement

Download cards for Pikmin 4 have hit stores in Japan, and alongside some new screenshots on the back of them, the cards also have revealed some other information about the game.

The games feature the Unreal Engine logo, which at first thought isn’t too odd because many Switch games run on Unreal Engine. However, this is just the second Nintendo game to run on it.

Also confirmed to be made in Unreal Engine!

The first was Yoshi’s Crafted World, released back in 2019. Now four years later, Nintendo’s back on the engine. While the developer isn’t listed, unless Pikmin 4 is developed by Good Feel, it could actually be the first internally developed Nintendo title on the engine.

Pikmin 4 is now exactly one month away, releasing on July 21st. We’ve got a bargain guide up for it here.