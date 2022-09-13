Pikmin 4 is real and it’s coming next year

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto popped in to tell us all about how much Pikmin Bloom he’s been playing… oh and also, Pikmin 4 is coming out next year.

That’s literally all we know about it, beyond a very very brief teaser. But it’s real, it’s coming, and next year, you’ll all be able to play it. I cannot wait to huck some more Pikmin.