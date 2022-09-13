181
Pikmin 4 is real and it’s coming next year

by Oliver BrandtSeptember 14, 2022

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto popped in to tell us all about how much Pikmin Bloom he’s been playing… oh and also, Pikmin 4 is coming out next year.

That’s literally all we know about it, beyond a very very brief teaser. But it’s real, it’s coming, and next year, you’ll all be able to play it. I cannot wait to huck some more Pikmin.

