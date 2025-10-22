Pikmin 4 gets free content update 27 months after release

Pikmin 4 is getting a free update next month, and it’s probably not the one you think it is.

This November, and we can’t be more specific than that, Pikmin 4 will get a free content update that adds a bunch of things to the game, including a Field Camera. This photo mode will allow you to take photos in-game and add a bunch of stamps to them, along with frames too.

Decor Pikmin, which are Pikmin wearing items from the world, are making their way to the game too from the mobile game Pikmin Bloom. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom too.

There’s also two new difficulty modes, including Relaxed, where the enemies won’t attack you unless you attack them, and Fierce mode, which “kicks things up a notch”.

Ice Pikmin are also making their way into Pikmin Bloom.

A whole lot of Pikmin 4 updates there, but sadly no mention of a Nintendo Switch 2 patch at all.