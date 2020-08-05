Pikmin 3 Deluxe coming to Nintendo Switch on October 30th

Like Paper Mario: The Origami King before it, Nintendo has dropped a brand new Nintendo Switch game out nowhere that’s two months away.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will arrive on October 30th and include a bunch of new features and improvements over the Wii U original. First up there’s a brand new prologue and epilogue for starring Olimar and Louie. The game has an enhanced lock-on targeting system, enemy balance changes, new difficulty modes and has the options for hints. The Piklopedia which contains a profile for every character and creature has also been added to the game, previously only Pikmin 2 had such a feature.

The game will has also been updated with graphics now in 1080p and all of the DLC that was in the Wii U version is now included.

You can preorder it from the eShop right now if you want. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is out on October 30th.