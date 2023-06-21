Pikmin 1 +2 coming to Switch today, Pikmin 4 getting a demo

Advertisement

Update: Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 are out now for $39.95 each, or $69.95 for both – a saving of $10.

Original Story: There was a bunch of Pikmin news in the Nintendo Direct, strap yourself in.

The big news was that both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 will be coming to the Switch – later today. Digitally they’ll be available on the eShop soon, and physically they’re coming on September 22nd as well.

Pikmin 4 also got some new details, including new Glow Pikmin and the ability to travel at night for the first time in the series. There’s also a demo of the game on the way as well – but no release date was given.

This means that all Pikmin games will eventually be on the Nintendo Switch!

Pikmin 1

Pikmin 2

Pikmin 4