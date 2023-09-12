Picross S+ brings all 3DS eShop Picross games to Switch

Advertisement

Picross lovers rejoice if you missed out on nabbing any of the Picross e titles from the Nintendo 3DS eShop – they’re all coming to the Switch.

Picross S+ will start off at $4.99 US and include 150 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles. From there you can buy Picross e2 through e9 for the same price and the same amount of puzzles. Picross e9 was never released outside of Japan on the 3DS so that’s a nice bonus.

Picross S+ will be released in 2024.

Source: Nintendo Life