Pick a winner and pick up these WarioWare pins from My Nintendo
WarioWare: Get It Together! is in stores today, and Nintendo have a new My Nintendo reward to celebrate. For 300 Platinum Coins you can get this WarioWare pin set featuring Wario picking his nose, Mona, 9-Volt and Young Cricket.
WarioWare: Get It Together! is in stores today, we’ve got a bargain guide and we’ll have a review up next week.
