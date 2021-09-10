169
Pick a winner and pick up these WarioWare pins from My Nintendo

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 10, 2021

WarioWare: Get It Together! is in stores today, and Nintendo have a new My Nintendo reward to celebrate. For 300 Platinum Coins you can get this WarioWare pin set featuring Wario picking his nose, Mona, 9-Volt and Young Cricket.

WarioWare: Get It Together! is in stores today, we’ve got a bargain guide and we’ll have a review up next week.

