Switch 2
Phasmophobia comes to Switch 2 in 2026
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
The highly acclaimed Phasmophobia is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 next year.
Phasmophobia is a four-player online co-op psychological horror game where you and your team work together to hunt ghosts.
The Switch 2 version will include all the content added to the game up to this year. There’s no release date just yet, but we’ll be sure to see more of it soon.
