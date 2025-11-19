PGA Tour 2K25 set to tee off on Nintendo Switch 2

After a five-year absence, PGA Tour 2K is returning to a Nintendo console, with PGA Tour 2K25 coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The last entry, PGA Tour 2K21, was released back in 2020 on the original Nintendo Switch.

PGA Tour 2K25 on Switch 2 will include the full suite of game modes found on other consoles, including MyCAREER, cross-platform Societies, Course Designer and more. It also features all online modes, and you can play everything offline as well. The last game required you to be online all the time, a problem on a hybrid console.

The release date on the US eShop is set for February 6th, 2026. The game will be released both digitally and physically, and will use a Game Key Card.