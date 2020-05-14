PGA Tour 2K21 is driving onto Switch this August

2K teased a new golf game recently, but they were being very coy on what platforms it is coming on, well now we know that Switch is included and the game will release for it on August 21, same day as the other platforms.

There is a catch though, the game will only be releasing on Switch via the eShop, at least at first, a retail release is planned to happen later, there is just no date for that yet.

The debut cover athlete for the new series is Justin Thomas, PGA Tour winner who took home 5 wins in his first season and has been ranked number 1 as well.

“Being chosen to be the first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA TOUR 2K game is a tremendous honour,” said Justin Thomas, 2017 FedExCup Champion, PGA Championship winner and former World #1 on the Official World Golf Ranking. “I’m excited to join the 2K family and challenge players everywhere on the digital links.”

In addition to the dozen pro golfers you can play as, you will also be able to create their own golfer and dress them in apparel by some of the biggest brands in the world, like adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more.

On top of that, it wouldn’t be a sports game, if it did not have commentary and analyst Rich Beem and Australian Luke Elvy will fill that role.

“Golf is hotter than ever with celebrities, athletes and musicians playing the game and sharing their experiences on social media every day,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “Our goal is to create the most authentic golf simulation experience ever, and HB Studios brings that authenticity in PGA TOUR 2K21, which is a true 2K game in every sense, incorporating realism, depth and fun that appeals to golf aficionados and casual fans alike.”

Finally, if that was not enough, you can also create your own courses, using the inbuilt course creator, with thousands of options for you to craft your perfect putting green and more with.

Sadly, we don’t have any Switch specific screens, but we have some from other platforms, so you can look at them.