Persona’s Joker and Dragon Quest’s Hero are getting an amiibo
Remember amiibo? Well, there’s two new ones coming, not a new one for Min Min the most recently announced DLC character. Instead, Joker from Persona, and Hero from Dragon Quest are getting an amiibo later this year.
Revealed during the Min Min stream, these two new amiibo will be available in limited quantities in Spring later this year. We’ll let you know in the morning if Nintendo Australia plans to release them here.
